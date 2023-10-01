GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office hosted its inaugural Missing and Unidentified Persons Day.

The event was held on Saturday at Unity Park. Officers from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville City Police Department, Simpsonville City Police Department, Greer City Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office were present.

The event was hosted for families and friends who are searching for their missing loved

ones as well as community members who wanted information about preventing a loved one from going missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The goal behind this is to simply get public input,” said Capt. Patrick Donohue of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. “If we can get one tip or piece of information that helps us solve a case, this entire event has been worth it.”

Families who attended Saturday were able to speak with investigators working on their loved ones’ cases.

“Every single one of them told us this was a case they still think about, and that means that they’re still looking and they still care,” said Mary Tucker, whose step-daughter, Jorden Nebling, is missing.

Many of the families present Saturday were connected through tragedy.

“It made me think about all these families that don’t have closure,” said Joy Richey, whose son, Marquis Richey, was killed.

“We want closure,” said David Holtzclaw, whose mother, Sylvia Holtzclaw, was killed at the Blue Ridge Savings Bank. “We want justice, and we want answers for those three folks who didn’t deserve to die.”

The families who attended said they hoped the event would help bring them answers.

“Please, I’m begging you, to speak up,” said Debra Pogue, whose daughter, Casi Ann Pogue, is missing. “It’s been enough time. Enough is enough.”

“People in the community may have that one piece of information or one piece of the puzzle that they don’t think is important but may be the one piece we’re missing in order to bring closure to a family and start the process of getting justice for the victims of these crimes,” said Donohue.

Anyone with information about a missing person or cold case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or their local law enforcement agency.