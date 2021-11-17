Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office launches speeding initiative on I-385

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is cracking down on people speeding, driving aggressively, and other dangerous infractions along I-385. 7NEWS got an up close look at how it all works in a ride along on Wednesday.

Master Deputy Matthew Jones is just one of the many deputies patrolling I-385.

Jones said “Dangerous speeds, following too closely, failure to maintain lanes and proper lane changes” are things he looks for.

It’s part of a week long crackdown on speeding along the highway.

“We’re just out here trying to slow people down and make sure they follow the traffic laws and get them home safe,” Sgt. Robert May with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit said.

May said in the first day alone they issued more than 120 citations.

“We were getting triple digits out there 100 plus,” he said.

And on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for 7NEWS crews to see the problem first hand.

“It reduces your ability to react to things, your reaction time and increases the chances of a collision,” Jones said.

It’s not just speeding deputies like Jones are looking for. It’s other dangerous habits too, like not moving over for an emergency vehicle.

“I felt a little roadside education did the trick and I think he’s going to be more cognizant of it in the future,” Jones said after one stop.

Jones and others in the traffic division hope this week’s patrols have people thinking twice before they head out on the roads.

“Unfortunately it seems like society doesn’t bat an eye when people die on the roadways and it’s a sad thing,” Jones said.

This particular traffic blitz runs through the week but the sheriff’s office is always out looking for these types of infractions.