GREENVILLE, COUNTY (WSPA) – Greenville County Deputies are warning the public about a ‘Jury Duty’ scam that has been plaguing Greenville residents.

The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the scam is back and it’s targeting local residents.

Deputies said several individuals received a phone call about the scam, where the scammers are claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and have been using the identities of officers to try and reassure callers of their affiliation.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it would never call over the phone to receive personal information involving jury duty, warrants, jail sentences, or ask for your personal or bank account information.

If you receive a call that you may think is a scam, hang up immediately and do not give out any personal information.