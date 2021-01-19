Greenville Co. store owner accused of tax evasion

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The owner of a Greenville County convenience store has been arrested after state officials said he failed to report more than $800,000 in sales over three years.

37-year-old Viraj Chitranjan Mehta, owner of Harry’s Quick Stop, was charged with three counts of tax evasion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Mehta failed to report $836,927 in sales from 2016 through 2018.

As a result, warrants stated that Mehta evaded just over $50,000 in sales tax.

Mehta was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.