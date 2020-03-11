Greenville Co. student to self-quarantine after parent reports possible virus case

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A student at a Greenville County school will self-quarantine after a parent reported having a presumptive case of coronavirus.

According to Greenville County Schools, a parent of a Hillcrest Middle School student reported the possible case to the district Tuesday.

At this time, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is not reporting any presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Greenville County.

The district said Hillcrest Middle School is being cleaned Tuesday night.

Parents and teachers at the school have also been notified of the situation.

