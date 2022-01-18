Greenville Co. students get second eLearning day this week, district continuing to monitor road conditions

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Wednesday will be another day of eLearning for Greenville County students.

Leaders with the Greenville County School District made that announcement Tuesday afternoon.

A lot less sledding than Monday and more typing on a keyboard Tuesday.

“With eLearning, they’ve got quite a bit things to do,” said Upstate mother Tia Alewine.

A traditional snow day, turning into a tale of the past.

“When I was a kid, it was a lot of fun going out and playing in the snow,” Alewine said.

Tim Waller with the Greenville County School District said eLearning days are a game changer for the district, when the weather turns hazardous.

“By the time we had a real look at Tuesday, we pretty much knew that the roads were in bad shape, the conditions were dangerous,” said Tim Waller with the Greenville County School District.

Waller told us, they didn’t even need help from their ICE (Inclement Conditions Evaluation) team to figure that out. Typically this team will look at the roads and do a visual inspection. In some cases, even measuring the temperature of the road to see if it’s at freezing or below.

“They will go to great lengths to determine what it is bus drivers may be going up against as the school day gets rolling,” Waller explained.

They also seek input from SCDOT and local law enforcement. Waller said after that, they try to let families know as soon as possible about their decision for the following day.

You can find the full announcement from Greenville County School District here:

“Due to a significant amount of ice and snow on the roads surrounding the majority of schools and on secondary and neighborhood roads throughout the county, along with forecasts for extremely low temperatures tonight, all Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19. This means schools and office buildings will be closed and all activities, including athletic events and field trips, are canceled.

Because we are an approved eLearning district, this day will not have to be made up and instruction will be provided through Google Classroom. Students will complete eLearning assignments later if they are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers. Once operations resume, school personnel will begin rescheduling events as appropriate. In the meantime, GCS District personnel will continue to monitor conditions across the county and compare forecast models to determine when in-person school can safely resume. Please check local media, the district website, and the district’s social media for the latest information on school closings or delays.”