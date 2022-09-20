GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A public hearing will be held by the Greenville County Council Tuesday night regarding an agreement with Volvo on a new development property in the county.

The agenda states that the public hearing will be held on a proposed ordinance that would be an agreement between the county and Volvo on a new “economic development property” that would be subject to a fee in lieu of taxes.

The hearing is open to the public and will be held Tuesday, September 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Greenville County Council Chambers at County Square (301 University Ridge) in Greenville.

Any resident or other interested in attending will be given an opportunity to express their opinions in front of the council, but must register on-site between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in order to speak at the hearing.