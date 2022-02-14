Greenville Co. votes against Triumph stadium

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Finance Committee voted against a Triumph stadium in a 3-2 vote Monday evening.

We previously reported that the Greenville County Council Finance Committee met in January to take up a resolution called “Project Kick.”

During that meeting, the committee voted to hold off on making a decision until they received more details on the project’s financing.

However, on Monday the finance committee did not authorize the county administrator to enter discussions with the other parties to discuss potential options.

“We did not have the bonding capacity to fund the $38 million without raising taxes,” said Greenville County Council and Finance Committee Member.

When asked if this vote kills the project all together, the Mayor of Mauldin said, “(It’s) too early to know. Hopefully, there is potential to continue finding methods of discussions”

Fant said the finance committee may consider a scaled back project at another location.