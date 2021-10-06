Greenville Co. road fees deemed unconstitutional will not be refunded

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — People living in Greenville County will not be getting a check in the mail for road fees ruled to be unconstitutional by the State Supreme Court.

County council voted down the idea to refund a road maintenance fee and a communications fee that taxpayers have been charged for the last several years.

“I’m not surprised, because when do politicians ever give money back,” Cindy Skelton, who lives in Greenville County, said.

She never expected to see her money back but wishes she’d see the difference on the roads.

“I’d be ok with that the roads are horrible though and the problem is we’re getting so behind the eight ball that I don’t know how we’re ever going to get caught up,” Skelton said.

County council member Lynn Ballard voted not to refund the fees for road maintenance and communications.

“My position from day one has been there’s nothing here that says we have to refund, and they didn’t say the money was used improperly,” he said.

This after the State Supreme Court said a $10 increase in road fees and a $14.95 charge for communications were unconstitutional.

“So they said we could no longer collect either one and we stopped collecting,” Ballard said.

But, that ruling never instructed council to refund taxpayers and the money had already been spent. People like Skelton say they’d like to see more effort go to roads specifically.

“You can literally tell the moment you cross the state line, not because of the welcome sign, but because the roads are better,” she said.

Ballard agrees there needs to be a more sustainable plan.

“We are going to have to come up with a long term solution.”

The county will still collect the initial $15 road fee which was not impacted by the court’s ruling.