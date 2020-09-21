Greenville could lose millions in funding with many not taking 2020 Census

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The countdown is on to fill out The 2020 Census and if you haven’t done it yet there’s still plenty of time.

Dozens of federal programs throughout the community are at risk for losing funding if people don’t take action.

Things like health care, school meals and highways.

City spokesperson Beth Brotherton says after doing the math, the city could be in trouble, with 30,000 people living in Greenville who still have not self-reported.

“We’re looking at the number 450 million dollars that is sitting on the table right now, potentially for our community to lose for really important programs,” Brotherton said. “Every person over one year is equivalent to about 1,500 dollars. So over ten years, one person is worth 15,000 dollars to our community.”

Charles DeAngelis lives in Greenville and says he was shocked when he heard how many people haven’t taken the census.

“The questions are self-defining and I think they’re important and I believe every citizen should take the census,” DeAngelis said. “It’s our obligation as an American citizen.”

Brotherton says the Census has made it incredibly easy and accessible and there are other ways to take it if you don’t want to do it online.

“There are phone options where if you don’t feel comfortable giving your information online in both English and Spanish, you can literally talk through it with someone,” Brotherton said.

The 2020 Census is due September 30th.