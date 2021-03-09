Greenville Co. distributing $15.8 million in federal funds for rent and utility assistance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County has received federal money to distribute for rent and utility assistance.

Applications in Greenville County opened up yesterday. A county spokesperson said hundreds have already signed up.

Joye Davis of the non-profit Upper State Apartment Association said there is massive rent debt nationwide right now.

“Studies showing that we’re about $57.2 billion in rent debt collections right now,” she said.

She said that not only affects renters, but the broader economy, too.

“When your landlords or management companies don’t have their incomes coming in, it’s a trickle down effect, your construction workers, all of your suppliers, your vendors, everyone that feeds into the housing industry,” she said.

Greenville County has received nearly $16 million to distribute for rent and utilities relief. It also applies for money owed on rent and utilities.

The money is from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

The funds are available to those in Greenville County who have lost jobs or income because of Covid-19. Recipients also have to show they are at risk of getting evicted and must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income to qualify, which is less than $60,000 a year for a family of four in Greenville County.

“Once you qualify and once you go through the application process, the money should be there within a couple of weeks,” said Bob Mihalic, who is the Greenville County Governmental Affairs Coordinator.

Mihalic said they’re expecting thousands of applicants.

Click here to learn how to apply.