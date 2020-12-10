Greenville County left with millions to spend from CARES Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Money from the CARES Act is sitting on the table for local businesses and nonprofits in the state and some in Greenville are taking advantage of it before the application closes on December 30th.

It’s been a year of of uncertainty for everyone, especially business owners.

Partial owner of Sully Steamers, Josh Riley, says they’ve noticed less foot traffic in their restaurant which is just one hurdle they’ve had to work through.

However, it’s not the only one.

They’ve had to spend thousands on protective gear to meet health measures for COVID-19.

“It just raises the cost of everything, and it’s things restaurants have had to take the burden of,” Riley said.

That’s why they applied for aid from the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief fund for local businesses and nonprofits.

Something Riley says wasn’t optional, but a requirement if they wanted to stay afloat.

“It’s going to help out with PPE, so things we’ve had to buy extra in regards to masks for employees more sanitation, disinfectant to make sure were taking that extra safety measures for customers,” Riley said.

CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Phillips says even though Greenville County has spent around $70,000,000 for relief, so many businesses and nonprofits remain in jeopardy.

“Locally owned businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Phillips said. “Not only do they generate a lot of revenue, they hire the majority of people in our market.”

However, the good news, there’s $19,000,000 left to spend.

Phillips explains, “They’re eligible for up to $10,000 depending on the size of the company, which during this pandemic, that can really help.”

As the new year approaches, time is running out for folks to claim this money.

“The clock is ticking, these funds have to be allocated and distributed by the end of the year, so apply,” Phillips said.

If you’re thinking about applying, officials say do it sooner rather than later.

To find out if you’re eligible for CARES Act funding or to apply, click here.