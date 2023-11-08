GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man faces 11 charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said Jordan Alexander Lee, 32, of Taylors, was arrested on October 31as part of an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Attorney General’s office said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Lee. It said Lee recorded minors without their consent and distrusted and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in child sexual abuse crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

Lee is charged 11 crimes, including with multiple accounts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of voyeurism.