GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man connected to the criminal solicitation of a minor.

Officials said that they arrested Ryan Lee Juranek, 44, of Simpsonville.

According to officials, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.

Investigators said that Juranek solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex. Juranek was arrested on April 6th and was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.