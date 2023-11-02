GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual exploration of minors.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Randall Marion Bailey, 65, of Traveler’s Rest, has been arrested on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, investigators received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Bailey. Investigators reportedly found files of child sexual abuse material owned by Bailey.