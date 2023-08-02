GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a man from Greenville County has been arrested on multiple charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to officials, Jeshante Sanchez Wilson, 34, of Piedmont, was arrested.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Jeshante Wilson.

Investigators said that Wilson possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Wilson was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Wilson was arrested on July 28th.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.