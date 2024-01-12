GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to convince a child to produce illicit materials.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Horea Adrian Singeorzan, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested on 11 charges connected to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said Singeorzan solicited a person he thought was a minor for sex, and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse materials and sent explicit images to them.

He is charged with five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and four counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18.