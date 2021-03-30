Greenville County offering rental assistance to those impacted by the pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new report from SC Housing shows thousands of people who live in rental homes are in need of assistance in Greenville County. The county has approximately $14-million in aid waiting to be distributed to renters in need. If you’ve been impacted by the pandemic, you might want to check to see if you qualify.

SC Housing’s Chief Research Officer Bryan Grady said he and his team published the new assessment to create awareness.



“This is designed to be the start of a conversation in many ways, to try to get people to look at these issues at the community level and say, ‘Are we doing what we should be doing?’ ‘Are we making sure that people at all sorts of income levels are able to access housing?'” Grady said.

He said the most important audience, in many ways, is local governments.

“Because they’re the ones who decide about zoning rules,” Grady explained. “They’re the ones who talk about land-use policy. They’re the ones who make the decisions about how much housing is built, and where it can be built and what it looks like and all of that.”

Right now, Greenville County is offering that through their Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Greenville County Governmental Affairs Coordinator Bob Mihalic said its a federal program.

“But we are responsible for more than $15-million worth of emergency rental and utility assistance money,” said Mihalic.

He said the county is now in the process of accepting applications.

“And the goal is to make sure that nobody loses their home, nobody gets evicted, and everybody has shelter during the covid pandemic,” said Mihalic.

To qualify, you have to make less than 80 percent of the area median income. For a single person living in Greenville, that’s roughly $42,000, and for a family of four, that’s roughly $60,0000.

But there are other criteria.

“And the number one most important criteria is that it is covid-related,” Mihalic explained. “And it has to be a covid-related financial hardship. Could be due to unemployment, could be due to under-employment.”

You also have to be in danger of facing eviction or losing your shelter.

“The assistance is based on need,” Mihalic said. “There will be an evaluation of the application to determine, and it could go back in a rears as much as eight to ten months.”

But can also help you with rent up to three months in advance.

“So we have a lot of money to give away,” Mihalic said. “The federal government wants to get this out into the community. we want to get it out into the community, but you have to apply.”

Aside from rental assistance, the County also has money to distribute for utility assistance including gas, electricity, and water.

If you’re in need of renters assistance and want to apply, click here.