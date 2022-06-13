GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County’s population has been booming and the Chamber of Commerce said that will continue over the next 20 years.

Chamber CEO, Carlos Philips, said “by 2040 Greenville County will see another 220,000 people move here.”

To put that into perspective Philips, said, “the county grows by 20 people a day.”

According to Philips, that increase comes with planning and how to balance the growth while also making key investments.

The key investments include attainable housing and better public transit, two things he said the county has fallen behind on.

Philips’ overall plan is to make key investments to get people living in Greenville to stay and bring more people to the area.

“We want to make sure we are a globally competitive Upstate economy,” said Philips. “We wanted businesses to succeed and people to prosper.”

Philips added, “we want to make sure that we are a place where folks from all over the world want to continue to come.”

Philips said, “some people will be unhappy,” he added “we would rather see the community grow.”

