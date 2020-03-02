Greenville Co. Schools holds Shining Stars event, looks to hire for hundreds of positions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will be holding their Shining Stars career fair Monday, March 2.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive.

HR Director Lynn Gibbs said there are more than 275 people registered to attend but anyone can still show up at 8 a.m. to schedule an interview.

Interviews will be one-on-one and administrators will discuss a candidates strengths and weaknesses as well as finding the best school placement.

