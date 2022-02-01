Greenville County Schools implement DHEC’s Test-to-Stay program

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County School officials said they are implementing DHEC’s Test-to-Stay program to avoid student quarantines.

Starting Tuesday, GCS students who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has COVID-19 can avoid quarantine with a negative antigen test, at-home rapid test or PCR test, school officials said.

Previously, the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees sent a letter asking DHEC to match the quarantine guidelines for asymptomatic students to those guidelines currently in place for asymptomatic employees in order to minimize student absences due to quarantine. In its response to the board, DHEC encouraged the implementation of the Test-to-Stay program in schools.

However, the greatest obstacle to implementing a Test-to-Stay program is the limited supply of rapid tests, which have been required for the program under current DHEC published guidance, according to GCS. Due to the action taken by the board, GCS has received confirmation from DHEC that PCR tests, in addition to antigen and at-home rapid tests, can now be used for the Test-to-Stay program.

“(Greenville County Schools) may use Mako’s PCR tests for Test-to-Stay. Antigen tests are preferred for the rapid results, but with Mako’s turnaround times meeting the 24-hour mark, I think the district is well-positioned to use PCR for this process,” Brandi Hagman, DHEC’s COVID-19 Response Schools Coordinator

According to school officials, with this update, GCS can implement Test-to-Stay effective immediately utilizing the existing, free COVID-19 testing sites. Additionally, students must be symptom-free and wear a mask through day ten.

DHEC requires that students who are not vaccinated and/or were not positive within the last 90 days must get tested on day five and provide the test result prior to day eight to their school, GCS said. Parents will receive details about the Test-to-Stay program in Parent Backpack, and information is available at www.greenville.k12.sc.us.