Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools is looking for ways to address student mental health and meet future goals in line with community standards. To do that, it needs a better sense of what the community expects of the school district.

To that end, the district is hosting a series public input meetings this month.

Greenville County Schools is the largest school district in South Carolina, with around 77,500 and 6,000 students. The last time the district held meetings like this was in 2018. School officials say they want to use forums to understand community goals and develop strategies to meet those goals.

The first meeting, held on Tuesday, drew about a dozen parents, and focused on mental health needs and how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted student learning over the last three years.

Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at Eastside High School.

Three meetings are scheduled for next week:

April 18, Southside High School

April 19, Fountain Inn High School

April 20, Berea High School