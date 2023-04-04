GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools have announced that they will host four public auctions that will benefit Greenville County Schools.

The public auction dates are:

Wednesday, April 12, at 400 Fork Shoals Rd, Greenville. Preview starts at 9:30 a.m., and the auction starts at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 19, at 2 Space Dr., Taylors located at Building A (outside). Preview starts at 9 a.m., and the auction starts at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 20, at 2 Space Dr., Taylors located at Building B (inside). Preview starts at 9 a.m., and the auction starts at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, April 24, at 2 Space Dr., Taylors located at Building A (outside). Preview starts at 9 a.m., and the auction starts at 9:30 a.m.

The event is exact cash or exact check amounts only. No change will be provided. Greenville County Schools will hold auctions a few times each year to sell items no longer being used by the district.