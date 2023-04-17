GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Schools will hold a job fair seeking multiple positions and for newcomers to join their team.

The District said that they are looking for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, and food service operators. Greenville County Schools will host an in-person Job Fair on Tuesday, April 18 at Plain Elementary located at 506 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville from 5-7 p.m.

Here is a list of positions they are looking to fill:

Bus Driver – $19.00 – $21.26

Bus Aide – $15.06 – $16.56

Custodian – $15.06 – $16.48

Food Service – $15.06 – $16.48

According to the district, employees who work 30 hours a week or more will receive benefits including health, dental, retirement, sick leave, and free life insurance.