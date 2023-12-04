GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) —- Greenville County Superintendent Burke Royster said the district welcomes growth in the community, but supporting the growth is challenging with a lack of funding.

The district said school operational funding is limited by “Act 388”, a state funding model.

“The model has been around for a while and as we grow we’re feeling more so than ever before that the funding is not adequate for where we want to go in our district. We are actually building new wings and planning for growth but we lack funding to go with that,” said Carolyn Styles, Board of Trustees.

There is a misconception tax revenue from primary residences goes towards the general fund operation budget for the school district.

“You don’t pay property tax on the home you live in to the school district for operating purposes. You do for debt service, the money we used to pay for buildings, but that’s a very small amount compared to our operating budget. In fact, if you look at your property tax bill, you’ll see an amount for school district operations and down at the bottom. Although it doesn’t reference school districts, you’ll see a credit and those two numbers will be the same,” said Royster.

The school district instead receives tax revenue from secondary properties.

“Your car, your truck, boat, motorcycle, that sort of thing. But the way that works is that those items depreciate each year. So unless you buy a new one or an additional one, you pay less on those next year than you paid on them this year. We’re in an environment where our costs keep going up but our revenue doesn’t go up to match it, leaving our board the only option to raise taxes or cut expense. If you cut expense then you cut the quality of education opportunities,” said Royster.

The concern is regarding stability and making sure that the budget matches the growth.

“Today’s whole purpose was to make sure that the the council members from municipalities and from the county were all aware and informed of what impact that has and what might be discussions that might take place in the in the near future about how they might…how their actions might help us with our problem as opposed to contributing towards it,” said Royster.