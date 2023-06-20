GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County is under a flood watch until Thursday afternoon.

Most of the day was quite sunny and dry but with heavy rainfall expected, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“When we have this heavy rainfall, you have the possibility of flash flooding,” Director of Emergency Management, Jessica Stumpf said. “Especially when you are seeing showers and thunderstorms continuing to move over the same areas. Those torrential downpours, we have a risk of flash flooding.”

Behind the scenes, Emergency Management tells us they are communicating with other County departments, making sure everyone is on the same page about the risks of heavy rainfall throughout the Upstate and surrounding areas.

“We make sure the county emergency response team has their equipment ready to go in terms of boats, life jackets, all that kind of stuff should it be needed,” Stumpf said. “They are working on that and we are basically sharing information at this point, making sure people are aware.”

Emergency Management says while some people may be in more flood-prone areas, everyone needs to stay alert.

“Anytime you are near a water source, a river, creek, or something like that you have the potential for water to rise very quickly,” Stumpf said. “What is important to note in these situations is that some of these areas that don’t typically flood may flood just because of the amount of water that could fall in such a short period of time.”

While your home or workplace may not be directly impacted, Emergency Management says you should still remain aware of areas that could be impacted around you.

“We don’t want anyone to walk through flood water should they come upon them,” Stumpf said. “We don’t want them to drive through any flood water should come upon them. You don’t know how deep that water is, what is in that water, how fast it is moving. If it is across a road, that road might be compromised, we want you to turn around and take another route.”