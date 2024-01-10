GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — Tuesday storms caused flooding in several areas including Greenville. Now the weather has subsided and city crews spent most of the day Wednesday cleaning up.

According to the city, crews have made progress since Wednesday morning.

Areas which were closed Wednesday morning morning have re-opened, such as the McDaniel Avenue underpass, the north side of the Swamp Rabbit Trail at Unity Park, the Spinks Pedestrian Bridge at Unity Park and the picnic tables at Unity Park are now open.

The only long term closure is the zoo playground at Cleveland Park, due to damage to the surface area that will need to be repaired or replaced.

The south zoo parking lot also remains closed.

Visitors to the park said Tuesday night’s storm took a toll on them.

“Our front door blew in the middle of the night which set the alarm off and the fire department came. It was just crazy,” said Jeff Sands.

Some said they didn’t leave the house.

“I have a 3,000 piece jigsaw puzzle on my dining room table and that’s pretty much what I spent my day doing. I didn’t go anywhere,” said Bena Peek.

Others weren’t expecting the aftermath of the storm.

“I was surprised at how bad the flooding was,” said April Economides.

Now the rain has passed, visitors said they made sure they got out of the house today to enjoy the nice weather.

“It’s interesting how quickly the weather can change. I’m so grateful that it’s clear and sunny. My dog certainly is too. We exercise a lot and we’re just happy to be out and about safely today,” said Economides.

The city plans to continue cleaning up where it is needed. To follow city updates, click here.