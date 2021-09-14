Greenville Downtown Airport welcomes SC Aviation president with water cannon salute

Local News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Aviation Association President Terry Connorton touched down at the Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) Tuesday.

Connorton is flying to all 58 public use airports to see their special qualities as part of the Discovery Tour.

GMU’s Robert Hoover said the airport values safety, and they have a partnership with the Greenville Fire Department. A vehicle with a water cannon is on demand to be able to respond to emergencies at the airport at a moments notice.

The vehicle sprayed water for the president’s arrival Tuesday morning.

