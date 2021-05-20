Greenville Drive announces return to full capacity starting June 1

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Greenville Drive announced they will return to full capacity seating on June 1, along with other mid-season changes.

The Drive, which had been operating at roughly 50 percent capacity and offering general admission seating since its season opener on May 5, will return to an assigned seating model, with ticket sales for the remainder of the season opening on Friday, May 21, according to a press release.

“Greenville’s front porch is now open for business at nearly full capacity, and we are looking forward to once again providing our community with the best and most affordable experience in all of baseball,” said Greenville Drive Owner and President Craig Brown. “However, as excited as we are, we are committed to doing this safely and responsibly, with the needs of the community foremost in our minds. Opening Fluor Field in this manner is a very visible and huge step in returning to a degree of normalcy here in Greenville, and the Drive is proud to lead the way in a safe and responsible manner.”

According to a press release, to meet the needs of fans who want to remain physically distanced at the ball park, sections 101 and 117 will be made into pods of two and four seats. These seats will not be available for sale, but rather first-come, first-serve basis for any fan with a ticket to the game.

The Drive will continue to provide various safety measures throughout the ballpark, including increased cleaning procedures in the restrooms and stands, conveniently located hand sanitizer stations and broader use of mobile ticketing and cashless transactions, according to the press release.

Masks, while no longer required in accordance to the CDC recommendations and local laws, will be encouraged, especially in crowded sections or lines, according to the press release.

The Drive and Fluor Field will offer on-site vaccinations throughout the season, in partnership with Prisma Health. The vaccination clinics are scheduled for June 1, July1, August 3 and September 1. Fans can receive the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with no appointment required. Anyone who receives a vaccine on-site will recieve an ice cream from Sweet Caroline’s and a ticket to a future drive game.