GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Upstate has seen its fair share of power outages over the past few weeks.

The city of Greenville and Duke Energy are reintroducing the POWER ON program that protects homeowners from losing power during winter storms.

According to officials, the POWER ON program was created last year to provide an affordable option for qualified homeowners to bury the power line running from their home to the utility pole.

Officials said they are reintroducing this initiative to spread the word that burying the line reduces the likelihood of a power outage and ensures faster restoration during power loss.

“A lot of times we have these trees fall on power lines between the street and your home and you’re out of power until someone can come and fix it. Well, if they’re buried then you’ve eliminated those chances all together,” said John DeWorken, a Greenville City Council member.

According to the city, the average cost to bury a powerline is around $2,900.

“[The cost is] sometimes less, sometimes more. The city and the partnership with Duke Energy is going to cover the cost up to $3,000,” said DeWorken. “If you have some special circumstance where there is extra labor involved that might cost a little bit more then homeowner will cover that.”

Paul Halphen, a contractor with experience in burying power lines, shared what he usually hears from homeowners.

“Everybody wants to have it done. No one is really against having it done. They want to know if their trench or their flowers are going to get damaged, what the process looks like, and how much it is going to cost,” Halphen.

He even thought about getting his power lines buried back in 2019. Now that the program has increased the cost coverage, he’s wanting to apply.

“I’m excited. I’m going to apply today,” said Halphen.

According to the city, the latest total number of applications is more than 5,000. The application process takes up to five weeks.

If you want to apply, click here for instructions.