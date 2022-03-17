Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – There are a lot of things happening in Greenville for families and fans as the NCAA Tournament play begins.

On Saturday, March 19, the Greenville Fan Fest will take place on Main Street between Washington Street and North Street

The fan fest will happen between noon and 5:00 p.m.

The Greenville Fan Fest will feature a half-court basketball court programmed by the City of Greenville Recreation division and the Imagination Playground, sponsored by The Children’s Museum of the Upstate.

Also included are sponsor activations from Furman University, Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union, and the Spinx Cluck Truck.

There will also be large digital screens showing the NCAA Tournament games from across the country for fans who don’t want to miss any of the action.