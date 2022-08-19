City of Greenville Youth Flag Football 2022 (Credit: City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Facebook Page & Website)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – City of Greenville Parks and Recreation has announced sign-ups for the fall of 2022 youth flag football season.

Greenville Parks and Rec. say the league is open to both boys and girls aged 8-12-years-old, as of September 1, 2022.

The city says the 5v5 league will be separated into two divisions:

10U (ages 8-10)

12U (ages 11-12)

Greenville Parks and Rec. says the season will run for eight weeks, beginning October 10, through to December 10, 2022.

The city says the price to join for residents living within city limits is $70 and for non-city residents $85.

Games and practices for both divisions are said to be held at Holmes Park, located at 111 Holmes Drive, each division having a weekly schedule:

10U – Monday practices and games will be held between 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

12U – Thursday practices and games will be held between 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Greenville Parks and Rec. says they hope players will have the opportunity to learn teamwork and the fundamentals of flag football.