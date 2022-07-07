GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A mixed-use development planned for the former site of the Greenville Memorial Auditorium received conceptual approval Thursday night.

Greenville’s Design Review Board gave conceptual approval to the Gateway development, consisting of two mixed-use buildings, which would be located along North Church Street between East North Street and Beattie Place, according to the city of Greenville.

Developers are planning to include 300 apartments along with 6,600 square feet of commercial space in the buildings.

According to plans filed with the design review board, the development includes a 15 story building and an eight story building.

335 parking spaces are included, located in three lower floors of the project.

The site, located at the entrance to downtown Greenville, has been vacant for nearly 25 years since the Greenville Memorial Auditorium was imploded in September 1997 following construction of the Bi-Lo Center – which is now known as Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The project will return to the Design Review Board at a later date for further review once more architectural details are completed, the city said.