GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville City Council gave final approval Monday night to build Honor Tower, a new observation tower planned for Unity Park.

Council voted 5-2 to build the tower using a combination of public and private funds.

The tower is set to be built on the south side of the Reedy River near Mayberry Field.

Funding sources for the $11 million tower include $5.5 million in private donations, $3.5 million from the local accommodations tax, $1 million from the hospitality tax, and $1 million in savings from the construction of Unity Park.

The city said that hospitality and accommodations taxes must be spent on tourism projects.

According to the city of Greenville, the name Honor Tower pays homage to first responders and the military.

There’s no word yet on when construction could begin.

Most of the 60-acre Unity Park opened to the public in May.