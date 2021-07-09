Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays are officially back for the summer; here’s what you need to know

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays are officially back for the summer. The concert series kicked off Friday night in NOMA Square off of Main Street for the first time since 2019 and city leaders and concert-goers say they’re excited to be back.

“It’s been great and we’re thinking we’re going to have a huge crowd,” said Downtown Project Manager, Will Young. “People are wanting to be outside, it’s the middle of summer, so it’s a nice time to be out right now.”

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend future events:

The venue is free to enter

It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $1-dollar

One ticket will buy you a soft beverage

Five tickets will buy you an alcoholic beverage

“We do not allow pets, but kids are welcome,” explained Young. ” We’ll have food trucks here and then other sponsors will be on-site as well.”

Young said that parking isn’t an issue.

“All the parking garages are open,” he added. “There’s one behind the Hyatt. Richardson Street is also open. Richardson parking garage is also open behind One City Plaza, as well as some of the other parking garages off of Main Street.”

As for covid restrictions in place, city officials say that’s up to each individual.

“We are now in a personal responsibility position. So, you know the city is able to host events while hoping that those who are unvaccinated will take precautions and those who are vaccinated are following CDC guidance,” said City of Greenville spokeswoman Beth Brotherton.

She said Greenville is restriction-free, they’ve had time to plan, and they’re ready to go.

“And now here we are in a position where we can go this next step and really just have an open main street where people can come and gather and move around and enjoy each other,” said Brotherton.

As for event-goers, they’re just happy to get back to it.

“You know, I think with covid and everything, people are just and as you can see the crowd is just so excited to be here and just walk around, enjoy the beautiful weather and the beautiful music,” said George Krupica.

“It’s like before. Nobody’s wearing masks which is awesome. I work in healthcare so it’s so nice to see it back to normal where nobody’s wearing masks, everybody’s listening to music and dancing and stuff,” added Lisa Parrott.

Main Street Fridays will continue for the next 12 weeks through September featuring different bands.