Greenville hosts public meeting on downtown transportation plan

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville will host a Downtown Transportation Master Plan Public Meeting on Tuesday night at City Hall, for people to ask questions and offer suggestions about how to better address the city’s traffic problems.

The meeting will take place inside the First Floor Conference Room in City Hall from 5pm to 7pm.

According to the city’s website, the project team will provide an overview of the project and discuss the work that has been done to-date.

Those who travel downtown regularly are encouraged to identify where they believe traffic is the heaviest, and offer their thoughts on long and short-term solutions.

“Sometimes I have a hard time finding a parking space, and it makes me a little late,” said Greenville resident Sherry Pearson, who told 7 News Tuesday morning that she often circles around the downtown area and gets stuck in the congestion on Main Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city’s Engineering Services Manager, Dwayne Cooper, said he hopes public input will help city employees identify the ‘problem areas.’

“The point is to get the public’s perception of where our traffic is occurring downtown,” Cooper explained.

He added that studies have already been done.

“Our consultant has done a lot of counts at intersections. They’ve looked at where the traffic is coming from and coming into the city.”

Cooper said possible solutions, such as overpasses and traffic circles, have been brought up, but so far not much has been set in stone due to high costs.

THE SURVEY:

The team leading the Master Plan project has developed a short questionnaire designed to help them better understand how people travel to and from downtown.

To take the questionnaire and share your input, click HERE.

The deadline to take the survey is July 23.