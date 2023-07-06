GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Housing Authority is conducting an investigation into three of its employees. After three employees, including the CEO, were indicted for charges in another state.

The Shawn Williams, housing authority CEO and two employees are facing multiple criminal charges in Georgia. Now, the board for the housing authority is conducting their own internal investigation.

The DeKalb County District Attorney said four people were indicted in June on multiple charges in an alleged scheme to steal money from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The indictment charges the four, including Williams, with using multiple fraudulent contracts to steal the money.

“We were informed by law enforcement in Georgia that Miss Williams had been indicted pursuant to an investigation into her time with the Department of Community Affairs,” said Peter Byford, Chairman for Greenville Housing Authority board.

While the board conducts its investigation Williams and the two other employees are on paid leave.

The City of Greenville sent out a statement regarding the situation.

“The Greenville Housing Authority (TGHA) is not operated by the City of Greenville. It is a separate corporate entity and its operations are not directed by the City. By state law, Greenville City Council appoints members to the TGHA Board of Directors; but the city does not appoint, hire or otherwise control TGHA staff. The Greenville Housing Authority is not the same entity as the Greenville Housing Fund (GHF), the City’s primary partner in the development and preservation of affordable housing.” Beth Brotherton, City of Greenville.

A meeting was held earlier in the week where they reviewed the indictment.

“And decided that it was best for our organization to suspend Miss Williams and two other employees who were named in the indictment but not charged in any way,” stated Byford.

The charges date back from 2017 through 2019.

According to the indictment, the charges are:

Violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Bribery

Conspiracy to Defraud the State

Theft by Taking

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Theft by Deception

These alleged fraudulent contracts are for duplicative cleaning services, where the DCA paid more than $64,000 to a cleaning company, even though the office already had one. The other alleged contract was for development for non-existent software that cost a total of $120,000, when the web service was never actually created.

Now, TGHA board is making sure nothing was stolen here during Williams’s tenure, which started in March 2020, through an internal investigation.

