GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — City of Greenville leaders think they have found a humane solution to an inundation of goose droppings at Falls Park.

City crews have installed solar-powered amber lights, which are expected to discourage geese from roosting in the park overnight.

“The average goose leaves behind between two to four pounds of droppings daily,” said city spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

With hundreds of geese around the park, Brotherton said the droppings stack up and lead to water quality issues, health issues and additional work for Parks & Recreation crews.

“In the same way that we have baggies around and ask people to clean up after their dogs, we have to have people clean up after these geese,” she said.

The city spent $4,000 on the lights, which flash sporadically overnight with the goal of annoying the geese until they leave.

If the pilot project is a success, the city may install more lights in other green spaces in the community.