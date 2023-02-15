GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville is going gold for International Child Cancer Awareness Day as the world recognizes survivors and those who have lost their battle.

The city joined the Cancer Survivor Park Alliance and Clement’s Kindness to celebrate a local proclamation on this day.

Organizers said the day is meant to celebrate those who are going through cancer, their friends and their families.

Their goal is to make sure they show support for children with cancer, survivors and their families.

10-year-old Liam Roberts said it was hard when he was diagnosed but it got better because of the people around him.

He said this day is special for him.

“I didn’t know this was a day, but it makes me happy because this is a special day for all the kids who had it.”

The President of the CSPA board of directors said everyone has a story when it comes to someone battling the disease.

“When we say survivor obviously it’s somebody who is kicking it to the curb is what we would love to see,” said Tom Bates, “but there’s the other kind of survivor. The kind that’s left behind or the kind that’s going through it. The caregivers, the professional caregivers, the at-home caregivers.”

Here you can learn more about the CSPA and Clement’s Kindness Fund for Children.