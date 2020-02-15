Greenville leaders working to reopen playground at Cleveland Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville leaders are exploring options to reopen the playground at Cleveland Park after the rubberized turf in the park was damaged by flooding.

“So the flood levels came in and the water has raised that surface material, which is that safety material, to levels that are just unacceptable,” said Edward Kinney, senior landscape architect for Greenville’s Parks and Recreation Department. “And so now, it’s not a safe playground.”

Parents were disappointed Friday when they brought their kids to the popular spot to enjoy the sunshine.

“We decided to come out here because it’s a beautiful day and it’s all roped off,” Stephanie Miller said. Miller had met with a friend at Cleveland Park so their kids could play.

“It actually was pretty sad,” added Sheridan Miller, who had been looking forward to playing on the playground.”

The city is now exploring options for fixing the turf so the playground can reopen. Kinney said the question right now is whether the city should repair the turf or replace it completely.

“Right now our estimates are coming in at anywhere from $25,000 to $200,000 to get the Cleveland Park Playground back up to a point where we can open it back up to the public,” he said.

The city currently has no timeline for when the playground will be reopened.

However, Kinney said he hopes to get it fixed as soon as possible.

