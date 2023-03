Gottrocks is closing on Friday after nearly 20 years of business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A popular live music venue in Greenville is closing its doors for good.

After nearly 23 years in business, Gottrocks is holding its final show on Friday, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

The Last Work Wednesday will be tomorrow from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

An employee of the venue confirmed that three bartenders and two kitchen staff members were employed full-time. The staff was aware of the closing and have had time to find other jobs.