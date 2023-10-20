GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with lottery fraud by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday, October 18.

According to officials, Dhruv Patel,27, who was a manager at Dap Foods is accused of trying to defraud the South Carolina Education lottery by altering, creating, and selling fake scratch-off tickets without the owner’s permission.

Officials said that Patel scanned and passed numerous packs of the scratch-off tickets without rendering payment at a value of $135,228.43.

Dap Food’s is located along Harper Street in Laurens. Patel was arrested and charged with Intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets.

Patel was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.