GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man has been arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced this week the arrest of Dylan McCollam, 28, of Greenville, on eight charges related to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

The attorney general’s office said McCollam attempted to solicit a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent explicit images to them.

McCollam was arrested on May 4. He is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual expatiation of a minor, and five counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.