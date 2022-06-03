ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a Greenville man for shooting a man in the leg Thursday afternoon.

Police charged 44-year-old Errick Darrell Morring with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said they responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a man injured by a gunshot near Patton Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located Morring nearby with a rifle. They determined Morris was the shooter and arrested him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Morring was booked into Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $55,000 bond.