GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man it said was involved in three armed robberies which occurred from February through April of this year.

Investigators charged Cristos Matthew Carrillo, 25, for robbing a Subway restaurant on Poinsett Highway once in February and again in April, and one robbery at Pandora’s Box in February.

Carrillo was also arrested by the Anderson County Sherriff’s Office in July for robberies which occurred in that county. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, during each robbery Carrillo allegedly used a handgun and stole cash. No one was injured in the robberies.

Carrillo was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond for three counts of armed robbery, three counts of petit larceny and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.