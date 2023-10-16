GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of minors charges.

According to officials, Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Benjamin Lee Lobo, 23, of Greenville. Investigators said that Lobo had files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lobo on Thursday, October 12.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Lobo was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.