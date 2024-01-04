GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man now living in Greenville has been charged with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to law enforcement officials in Minnesota.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Jennings Brophy, of Greenville, is wanted on 13 felony charges related to his possession of child pornography while living in Aitkin County.

According to a complaint filed in court and shared on the sheriff’s office social media, from December 2021 to January 2022, Brophy is accused of knowingly owning and sharing pornographic materials containing an individual under age 14.

According to the complaint, Brophy is being asked to appear in court in Aitkin County or the sheriff’s office will issue warrants for his arrest.