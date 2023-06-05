WALHALLA, S.C (WSPA) – A Greenville man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic violence.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Myrtlewood Drive near Walhalla early Saturday morning due to reports of a domestic disturbance.

At the home deputies met with a woman who claimed James Morrison Holland, 24, had punched, kicked, choked and pushed her to the ground, then locked her inside the home.

The woman reportedly escaped the home by climbing out of a window, then went to nearby house to call 911.

Deputies said they later located Holland during a traffic stop on S.C. 28 and S.C. 11 at West Union. He was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center and given a combined $20,000 bond.