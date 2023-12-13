GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday for alleged fraud involving a vulnerable adult in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit charged 64-year-old Isaac Jacob McCullough, of Greenville with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent with the value of $10,000 or more.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed that between Oct. 2021 and May 2023, McCullough made unlawful and unauthorized use of funds and assets of a vulnerable adult.

Investigators said it is alleged that McCullough was entrusted with the funds of the victim who resided at Southpointe Health Care and Rehabilitation during the time of the accused activity.

Officials said over $10,000 worth of checks made payable to the victim were cashed.

McCullough was apprehended and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, valued at $10,000 or more, is a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both.