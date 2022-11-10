GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced on Thursday that a suspect in an attempted 2018 murder conspiracy was sentenced by a Greenville County jury.

Quavon Deshay Edmunds, 26, was convicted by a Greenville County jury of two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Additionally, Edmunds was sentenced to 25 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to Solicitor Wilkins, the evidence presented at the trial established that on February 7, 2018, Edmunds fired four shots into a vehicle occupied by two victims at the intersection of Rutherford Road and North Main Street, striking one of the victims in the head.

The man who was shot in the head and the unknown driver fled the scene.

The shooting was captured on a school bus video which revealed the coordinated effort among at least seven individuals in four separate vehicles that surrounded the victim before shots were fired.